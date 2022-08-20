Business Vietnam to soon apply Logistics Competitiveness Index There will be rankings and evaluations of competitiveness designed for the logistics industry and its businesses as an effort to make it a high value-added service sector, according to Le Duy Hiep, Chairman of the Vietnam Logistics Association (VLA).

Business Core5 Hai Phong to offer 96,000 sq.m of warehouses for lease Indochina Kajima Development Company, a joint venture between Vietnam's Indochina Capital and Japan’s Kajima Corporation, on August 19 began the construction of Core5 Hai Phong at the Deep C2 Industrial Zone in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Business Bac Giang ships first batch of late-ripening longan to Australia A conference was held in Yen The district, the northern province of Bac Giang on August 19 to announce the first shipment of Yen The late-ripening longan to Australia this year.

Business Tourism businesses struggle to get cut-rate loans Struggling tourism businesses in Ho Chi Minh City are in dire need of credit to recover but are finding it very difficult to access the subsidised loans under the Government’s Decree 31 that took effect in May, according to the city's Department of Tourism.