The festival is held annually for hopes and prayers for a year of bumper harvests, the promotion of agricultural production and to express gratitude to predecessors for exploring, cultivating and expanding fields all across the country.

King Le Dai Hanh, who is known to have attached great importance to agriculture, travelled to the Doi Mountain in Doi Son commune, Ha Nam province in 987 to plow fields there during the Lunar New Year. The practice has become an annual tradition and is considered a renowned national festival.

The festival is for prayers for a year of good crops and encourage people to work hard for a prosperous and happy life./.

VNA