Plum blossoms blanket northwest in white

Phieng Ban Valley in Na Tau commune, Dien Bien Phu town, Dien Bien province, has taken on a lovely shade of white as plum blossoms bloom amid spring days.
VNA

  • Plum blossoms embrace roofs of traditional Thai ethnic minority stilt houses. (Photo: VNA)

  • Plum blossoms in bloom, blanketing Phieng Ban Valley in pristine white. (Photo: VNA)

  • The stunning white plum blossoms transform the area into a poetic landscape. (Photo: VNA)

  • Phieng Ban is home to nearly 20 hectares of plum trees, making it one of the largest cultivation areas in Dien Bien. (Photo: VNA)

