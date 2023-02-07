Plum blossoms blanket northwest in white
Phieng Ban Valley in Na Tau commune, Dien Bien Phu town, Dien Bien province, has taken on a lovely shade of white as plum blossoms bloom amid spring days.
Plum blossoms embrace roofs of traditional Thai ethnic minority stilt houses. (Photo: VNA)
Plum blossoms in bloom, blanketing Phieng Ban Valley in pristine white. (Photo: VNA)
The stunning white plum blossoms transform the area into a poetic landscape. (Photo: VNA)
Phieng Ban is home to nearly 20 hectares of plum trees, making it one of the largest cultivation areas in Dien Bien. (Photo: VNA)