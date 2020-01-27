Plum blossoms cover Moc Chau valleys
The plum flowers often bloom since January to early February (Photo: VNA)
The misty cold in the mountain helps highlight the beauty of the flowers (Photo: VNA)
Na Ka Valley has the most plum trees with over 100ha of clear white blooming flowers (Photo: VNA)
Plum blossom tourism started in 2017 (Photo: VNA)
Tourists can easily enjoy the scenery and the sea of white plum blossoms while sightseeing from higher positions (Photo: VNA)
The plum trees are an attraction now but they were initially planted only on commercial fruit plantations for the locals to harvest and sell plums. The farmers have to look after them carefully in order to have plenty of flowers and plums (Photo: VNA)
Other locations with a large number of plum blossoms are Phieng Canh Village, Tan Lap Commune, Pa Khen Cluster, Mu Nau Valley, and Long Luong Commune (Photo: VNA)
Plum blossoms cover Moc Chau valleys (Photo: VNA)
