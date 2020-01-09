As spring arrives, visitors are relishing the beauty of pure white plum blossoms flourishing in Moc Chau plateau. Here photo opportunities are aplenty with high mountains, bright blue skies and of course, pure white plum blossoms bringing everything to life.

When the spring sun begins to chase away the cold winter, plum buds begin to blossom creating an elegant and fragile beauty on the plateau. With plum blossoms in full bloom, Moc Chau plateau these days look like being immersed in cotton-like white clouds.

The plum blossoms in Moc Chau Plateau linger just two or three weeks before giving way to small red fruits. Therefore, now is the best time to dress up and travel to Moc Chau plateau.

Moc Chau possesses most tourism resources of Son La and the northwest mountainous part of Northern Vietnam. In the middle of the plateau locates a climatic sub-region with the summer’s average temperature of 20 degree Celsius and a drier winter than other sub-regions.

Last April, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a decision approving the planning of the Moc Chau national tourist site in the northern mountainous province of Son La by 2030./.

VNA