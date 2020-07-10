Business Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

Business Teleconference seeks ways to bring Vietnamese consumer goods to China An online conference took place on July 9 to support Vietnamese businesses in exporting consumer goods to the Chinese market and seeking cooperation opportunities wiht their peers in Zhejiang province of China.

Business Conference seeks to promote Japanese investment flows into Vietnam An online conference was jointly organised in Hanoi on July 9 by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MoPI), the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to promote Japanese investment flows into Vietnam.