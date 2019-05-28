PM active in Sweden

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and attended the Vietnam-Sweden business forum in Stockholmon on May 27 during his official visit to the European country.
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
