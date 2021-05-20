In his speech, PM Chinh said it is time for all countries to set aside conflicts and differences, stand united to offer mutual support and win over the pandemic together.

He called on Asia to issue a new cooperation framework with necessary breakthroughs to help economies overcome the pandemic while laying a foundation for sustainable and inclusive development in the future.

The PM proposed five principles and six contents of cooperation to build Asia of peace, cooperation and stronger development during the post-COVID-19 era.

He stressed that in the current context, countries need to make responsible contributions, respect each other, and engage in equal and mutually-beneficial collaboration.

The PM also introduced main points in Vietnam’s stance on development. His speech was highly welcomed by participants.

The conference is one of the leading policy dialogue forums annually held by Japan’s Nikkei news agency since 1995, with Asian and global leaders, entrepreneurs and scholars taking part./.

VNA