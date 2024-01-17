Politics Minister commends Mozambican ambassador's tenure Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam has extended congratulations to Mozambican Ambassador to Vietnam Leonardo Rosario Manuel Pene, commending his outstanding performance during his tenure in Vietnam and acknowledging his significant role in advancing ties between the two nations.

Videos Australian Ambassador optimistic about cooperation potential with Vietnam Since the establishment of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties in 1973, the two countries have cooperated in an increasingly extensive, intensive, and effective manner in multiple spheres.

Videos Vietnam-WEF Cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to 18 at the invitation of Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.

Politics NA discusses allocation of 2.59 billion USD for mid-term public investment plan The 15th National Assembly (NA) continued its fifth extraordinary meeting on January 16, during which the Government proposed to the National Assembly an additional allocation of more than 63.72 trillion VND (2.59 billion USD) for the mid-term public investment plan from the central budget for the 2021-2025 period.