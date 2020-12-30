Business HCM City firms gear up for Tet Confectionery companies are beefing up production and distribution to meet the demand for Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on February 12 next year, though sales are expected to be somewhat lower this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Differences between UKVFTA and EVFTA Although the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) inherits basic contents from the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), there remain differences between the two deals, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in the UK Nguyen Canh Cuong.

Business Vietnam develops high-quality coffee The national project on developing high-quality coffee has helped businesses and farmers apply technologies in farming, cope with climate change, reduce production costs and improve economic efficiency in coffee production, heard a conference held in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, on December 29.

Business EVNGENCO 2’s equitisation plan approved The Prime Minister has signed a decision approving an equitisation plan designed for the Power Generation Corporation 2 (EVNGENCO 2), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).