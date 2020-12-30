PM agrees on development of three new IPs in Dong Nai
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Planning and Investment to add three industrial parks (IPs) in southern Dong Nai province to the national planning for IP development towards 2020.
The three new IPs are the 253-ha Long Duc 3 in Long Duc commune, Long Thanh district; Bau Can-Tan Hiep, on 2,627 ha in Bau Can commune and Tan Hiep commune in Long Thanh district; and Xuan Que-Song Nhan, covering 3,595 ha in Xuan Que and Song Nhan communes in Cam My district.
No adjustments have been made to the IPs already in the planning.
The leader ordered the southern province to amend its land use planning to prepare land for the new IPs, and ensure that the parks match the infrastructure of the locality and do not harm the local environment.
The People’s Committee of Dong Nai was requested to develop housing and socio-cultural facilities for workers at the IPs./.