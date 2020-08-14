Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to reopen the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to visitors from August 15 during a working session in Hanoi on August 14 with its management board.

Due to the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic, the mausoleum has been shut down.

The board also conducted periodic preservation of the work from June 15 – August 14.

Speaking at the working session, PM Phuc asked the board to continue refining its management model during the 2021-2025 period and fulfill assigned tasks.

It was also required to work closely with the ministries of national defence, public security, culture-sports and tourism to ensure security and safety in the area in combination with pandemic prevention and control.

PM Phuc also gave his opinions on the board’s several proposals, including cooperation with Russia during 2016-2020 and discussions on the signing of 2021-2025 cooperation plan with the Russian Research Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants./.