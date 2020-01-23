PM agrees with plan for bio-diversity cooperation with Laos
The Prime Minister has given a green light to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to coordinate with other ministries, authorities and localities as well as the Lao side to hold a bilateral ministerial-level meeting on accelerating cooperation activities in preserving the bio-diversity and managing preservation areas along the bilateral border.
U Minh Thuong National Park in the southern province of Kien Giang (Source: www.vietnamtourism.gov.vn)
The two-day meeting is scheduled for this month in the central province of Quang Binh.
The Government leader also reminded the ministry to report on the outcome of the event./.