Society Urbanisation rate to reach at least 45% by 2025 Vietnam’s urbanisation rate would be at least 45% by 2025 and over 50% by 2030 under an action programme adopted by the Government.

Society Measures sought to enhance efficiency of law communications work among OVs A conference was jointly held by the Ministry of Justice’s Law Dissemination and Education Department and Vietnam News Agency’s Vietnam Law and Legal Forum Magazine in Hanoi on November 15 to discuss measures to strengthen communications work on policies and laws among overseas Vietnamese (OV) community.

Society President congratulates retired teachers on upcoming Teachers’ Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated retired teachers on the occasion of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20) during a meeting with members of the Veteran Teacher Association of Vietnam (VTAV) in Hanoi on November 15.

Society New school restrooms to be built in remote, ethnic regions The Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union (HVCU) and the Vietnam Toilet Association (VTA) signed an agreement in Hanoi on November 15 to build restrooms for children nationwide, especially in remote, mountainous and ethnic minority regions at a total cost of 7.5 billion VND (312,000 USD).