PM applauds Military Region 5’s performance
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc checked the combat readiness of the High Command of Military Region 5 at its headquarters in the central city of Da Nang on January 13.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fourth from left, first row) and staff at the High Command of Military Region 5 (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc checked the combat readiness of the High Command of Military Region 5 at its headquarters in the central city of Da Nang on January 13.
Lt. Gen. Nguyen Long Cang, Commander of the military region, reported that last year, the whole region, which covers 10 provinces and one city in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions, seriously implemented the Party and Government’s resolutions and basically completed the building of border patrol roads.
Units of the region sent 34,000 officers and soldiers to help locals overcome natural disaster consequences and carry out search and rescue work. They also coordinated with related parties in Laos and Cambodia to build border lines of peace, friendship, stability and development.
Additionally, the units presented more than 6,900 gift packages worth over 27 billion VND (1.17 million USD) to members of armed forces, the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, war invalids, policy beneficiary families and martyrs’ families. They also built 99 houses for disadvantaged people.
The military region is also taking care of 359 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Cang added.
At the working session, PM Phuc said Military Region 5 is an important zone which borders Laos and Cambodia and also has island districts and communes.
Highlighting the Party and State’s attention to the region, he spoke highly of its timely assistance to help minimise damage of the Attapeu dam collapse in Laos.
He also applauded its thorough grasp of the border situation, good performance in fighting cross-border crimes, particularly smuggling and drug trafficking, and mass mobilisation activities, noting that this region was a fierce battlefield witnessing a large number of people laying down their lives during the resistance wars to defend the nation.
Pointing out tasks for the time ahead, the Government leader told the Party Committee, the High Command, officers and soldiers of Military Region 5 to keep a good grasp of the Party and State’s military – defence viewpoints and guidelines, stay alert to prevent bad circumstances, and push ahead with the care for revolution contributors, martyrs’ families, along with officers and soldiers, particularly those on duty during the coming Lunar New Year festival./.
Lt. Gen. Nguyen Long Cang, Commander of the military region, reported that last year, the whole region, which covers 10 provinces and one city in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions, seriously implemented the Party and Government’s resolutions and basically completed the building of border patrol roads.
Units of the region sent 34,000 officers and soldiers to help locals overcome natural disaster consequences and carry out search and rescue work. They also coordinated with related parties in Laos and Cambodia to build border lines of peace, friendship, stability and development.
Additionally, the units presented more than 6,900 gift packages worth over 27 billion VND (1.17 million USD) to members of armed forces, the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, war invalids, policy beneficiary families and martyrs’ families. They also built 99 houses for disadvantaged people.
The military region is also taking care of 359 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Cang added.
At the working session, PM Phuc said Military Region 5 is an important zone which borders Laos and Cambodia and also has island districts and communes.
Highlighting the Party and State’s attention to the region, he spoke highly of its timely assistance to help minimise damage of the Attapeu dam collapse in Laos.
He also applauded its thorough grasp of the border situation, good performance in fighting cross-border crimes, particularly smuggling and drug trafficking, and mass mobilisation activities, noting that this region was a fierce battlefield witnessing a large number of people laying down their lives during the resistance wars to defend the nation.
Pointing out tasks for the time ahead, the Government leader told the Party Committee, the High Command, officers and soldiers of Military Region 5 to keep a good grasp of the Party and State’s military – defence viewpoints and guidelines, stay alert to prevent bad circumstances, and push ahead with the care for revolution contributors, martyrs’ families, along with officers and soldiers, particularly those on duty during the coming Lunar New Year festival./.