Society Top legislator meets with former senior NA leaders National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan extended her Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to former NA leaders at a meeting in Hanoi on January 13.

Society Former Da Nang leaders jailed for land management violations The Hanoi People’s Court on January 13 handed jail sentences to 21 defendants found guilty of “violating regulations on managing and using State assets, causing losses and wastefulness” and “violating land management regulations”.

Society Blood drive held in Ninh Binh Nearly 1,000 people joined a blood drive in the northern province of Ninh Binh province on January 12.