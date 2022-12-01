Business Online Friday 2022 launched in Ho Chi Minh City A ceremony to launch Online Friday 2022 and open the second Concentrated Promotion Month of this year called “Shopping Season” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 1 evening.

Business Vietnam Expo 2022 kicks off in HCM City The 20th Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam Expo 2022) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 on December 1.

Business Tra fish exports post strongest growth among fishery products Tra fish exports have posted the strongest growth among fishery products so far this year while the biggest revenue was recorded in shrimp shipments, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Australia supports carbon market partnerships in Vietnam Six new private sector partnerships announced under the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s (DFAT’s) Business Partnerships Platform (BPP) will promote the growth of sustainable carbon markets that deliver significant social and environmental benefits to communities in Vietnam.