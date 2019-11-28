PM applauds Seoul’s relations with Vietnamese localities
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on November 28 as part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon at the meeting on November 28 (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on November 28 as part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).
PM Phuc said relations between Vietnam and the RoK are flourishing under their strategic cooperative partnership with rapidly growing economic, trade and investment ties, along with strong people-to-people exchange. Besides, fruitful locality-to-locality connections have become leverage for the two countries’ cooperation.
Particularly, he highly valued Seoul’s twinning relations with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, stressing that its experiences in urban management, people’s welfare and high technology application are very useful to the Vietnamese cities.
On this occasion, the leader appreciated the Seoul administration and the mayor’s support for the Vietnamese people in their city.
[Photos: PM's official visit to Republic of Korea]
Vietnam has also continually created favourable conditions for the Korean community in the country, he affirmed, expressing his hope that businesses of the RoK, including those from Seoul, will keep investing and expanding operations in Vietnam.
For his part, Mayor Park spoke highly of the strong socio-economic development of Vietnam, saying the country boasts huge development potential and numerous opportunities for the RoK to continue increasing cooperation with and investment in.
The official noted Seoul has had cooperative ties with many cities around the world, but it attaches special attention to the ties with Vietnamese localities.
He pledged to further support the 17,000 Vietnamese people in Seoul, thereby contributing to the two countries’ friendship and cooperation./.