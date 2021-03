Politics 33 years of Gac Ma battle 33 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed their lives in the battle of protecting Gac Ma (Johnson South), Colin and Len Dao (Lansdowne) Reefs, part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Politics PM hails effective Gov’t-VFF coordination in COVID-19 relief efforts in 2020 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the effective coordination between the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in combating COVID-19 last year during a conference in Hanoi on March 11.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 54th session to consider personnel matters The 54th session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is slated for March 15 in Hanoi, with personnel matters high on the agenda.

Politics Infographic Vietnam up in "Global Soft Power Rankings" Vietnam moved up three places from 50th to 47th in the Global Soft Power Index 2021, which ranks the world’s top 60 soft power nations, according to the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index Report. Vietnam was the only country in ASEAN to be upgraded in the global soft power rankings.