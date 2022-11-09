PM appreciates contributions by overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highly valued the patriotism and important contributions of overseas Vietnamese and the Vietnamese business community in Cambodia to Vietnam’s national construction and defence, as well as to the relations between the two countries.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia on November 9. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highly valued the patriotism and important contributions of overseas Vietnamese and the Vietnamese business community in Cambodia to Vietnam’s national construction and defence, as well as to the relations between the two countries.
“The Party and State always pay attention to the overseas Vietnamese community, considering it an integral part of the great national unity bloc,” he said during a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia on November 9 as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.
The PM asked the 100,000-strong community to continue to raise the spirit of solidarity, help each other overcome difficulties, obey local laws, contribute to the socio-economic development of the host country, as well as look towards the homeland, thus fostering the close relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia.
He said he hopes the Vietnamese business community in Cambodia will continue to promote investment and trade cooperation in the country, and make maximum efforts to support overseas Vietnamese, especially those living on rivers.
Vietnamese businesses are now running 198 valid projects in Cambodia with a total registered investment capital of 2.92 billion USD, making Vietnam the largest ASEAN investor and among the top five biggest investors in Cambodia.
Their business and investment activities have made positive contributions to the social security and prosperity of the host nation./.