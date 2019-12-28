According to the plan, 100 percent of the children will be provided with knowledge and techniques to protect themselves with deferent forms while all the children will be guided and trained with knowledge and life skills and self-protection skills against acts of violence and sexual abuse with age-appropriate content.

In addition, 100 percent of staff working in charge of child protection at all levels and volunteers will get training to improve their capacity for child protection.

Child protection services will be strengthened and developed at all provinces and cities.

The plan sets the goal to improve child care service capacity for 100 percent of health centres at commune and district levels and children-friendly investigation skills for 100 of police officials in charge of investigating child violence and abuse cases./.

VNA