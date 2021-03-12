PM approves investment policies of IPs in Vinh Phuc, Thua Thien-Hue
Vinh Phuc (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision approving the investment policy for a project on technical infrastructure construction of Tam Duong 1 industrial park - area 2 in Tam Duong district, northern Vinh Phuc province.
Invested by Son Ha International Jsc., the park covers 162.33 hectares in Huong Dao and Dao Tu communes and Hop Hoa township.
The project has total investment of over 1.31 trillion VND (56.89 million USD), and a duration of 50 years.
In another decision, the PM approved the investment policy for a project on the construction of infrastructure of Gilimex IP in Huong Thuy township, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
Having total investment of 2.61 trillion VND (113.26 million USD), the project is invested by Gilimex Industrial Park Corporation.
The PM assigned the People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue to choose contractors for the project, and promptly implement ground clearance./.
