Business Air Busan to launch Busan – HCM City route The Republic of Korea’s Air Busan has announced that it will open a new direct air route linking Busan and Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Forestry industry to gain export value growth of 10 percent this year Vietnam expects to gain a total export value of 12.5 billion USD from timber, wooden products and forest products this year, up 10 percent year on year, according to the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFORES).

Business EVFTA to boost Japanese business in Vietnam, exports to EU The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will create opportunities for Japanese companies to continue expanding operations in Vietnam and boost exports to the EU, according to chief representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Hanoi Takeo Nakajima.