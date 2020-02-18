PM approves investment policy for Binh Dinh Becamex IZ
The Prime Minister has approved investment policy for the Binh Dinh Becamex industrial zone (IZ) under Decision No.270/QD-TTg.
Planning of Binh Dinh Becamex industrial zone (Photo: nld)
Binh Dinh (VNA) – The Prime Minister has approved investment policy for the Binh Dinh Becamex industrial zone (IZ) under Decision No.270/QD-TTg.
The IZ covers 1,000ha in Canh Vinh commune, Van Canh district, the south central province of Binh Dinh.
It costs over 3.3 trillion VND (143.4 million USD), nearly 500 billion VND of which is State capital, more than 2 trillion VND is from loans and over 800 billion VND is mobilised from other sources.
Following the first stage, a 400ha residential and resettlement area and an 883ha urban and services area will be built in the second stage.
Earlier, the PM agreed to add Becamex – Binh Dinh Industrial, Urban and Service complex into the planning of Nhon Hoi economic zone in Binh Dinh./.
