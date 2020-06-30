Business New Joint Commission on Vietnam-Italy Economic Cooperation formed The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have signed an agreement to establish a new Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Business Sharp Corp. to launch solar power plant in Vietnam soon Japan’s Sharp Corp said on June 30 that it plans to put into operation a solar power plant in Ninh Thuan, a province in south central Vietnam, in early July.

Business Vietnam, Israel boost business, investment partnership Nearly 30 Israeli enterprises came together at a roundtable conference in Tel Aviv on June 29 to explore business and investment opportunities in Vietnam.

Business Metfone selected to digitise Cambodia’s health sector Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s telecom group Viettel, signed a memorandum of understanding on June 29 with the Cambodian Ministry of Health on launching a series of digital healthcare services.