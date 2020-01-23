PM approves tourism development strategy by 2030
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a tourism development strategy by 2030.
Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province (Source: Choice)
The strategy aims to turn Vietnam into a renowned destination by 2025, ranking among three leading countries in terms of tourism development in Southeast Asia and among top 50 nations with the highest tourism competitiveness in the world.
Accordingly, tourism revenue is expected to reach 1,700-1,800 trillion VND (77-80 billion USD), contributing 12-14 percent to the country’s gross domestic product and creating about 5.5-6 million jobs.
Vietnam strives to serve at least 35 million international tourists and 120 million domestic holidaymakers by that year.
By 2030, Vietnam sets a target to make tourism a spearhead and sustainable economic sector and become one of 30 countries in the world with the best tourism competitiveness.
The tourism sector is projected to earn 3,100-3,200 trillion VND (130-135 billion USD) and create 8.5 million jobs by 2030. Vietnam looks to attract at least 50 million foreigners and serve 160 million domestic tourists by that time.
To realise the set goals, the overriding priority will be given to the completion of tourism policies, as well as development of infrastructure, tourism workers and products.
The strategy also attaches importance to public-private partnerships in sustainable tourism development. Advanced technology and high-quality human resources are seen as breakthrough elements to build a professional, quality and competitive tourism industry./.
