Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) and his spouse welcomed at Changgi airport (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc landed at Changgi Airport of Singapore on November 13 afternoon, beginning his trip to attend the 33rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.Welcoming him and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were representatives from the Singaporean Government and the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.Later on the day, Phuc will join other ASEAN leaders in the opening ceremony and plenary session of the Summit. They are expected to discuss measures to intensify cooperation and linkage, and build a resilient and innovative ASEAN.The Vietnamese leader will attend a working dinner chaired by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and take part in an opening ceremony of a Vietnamese Goods Week in Singapore.On the next two days, the PM will participate in related meetings, including the ASEAN Plus Three Summit with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK), the East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Plus One Summits with China, the RoK, Japan, the United States, India, Australia and Russia, and the second Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit.The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 10 member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.-VNA