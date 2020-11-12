ASEAN Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 extraordinary: UNDP official Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 is very extraordinary at the time of great uncertainties and challenges, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, UNDP Resident Representative for Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen has said.

Politics PM: solidary - key to ASEAN’s success Solidarity is the foundation of ASEAN cooperation and the key to its success, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 12.

ASEAN Top Vietnamese leader affirms maintaining peaceful, stable, cohesive and united ASEAN region The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits officially opened in the form of video conference on November 12. Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivered his welcome remarks at the opening ceremony of the event.

ASEAN Opening ceremony of 37th ASEAN Summit The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits kicked off in Hanoi on November 12, under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.