Business Workshop discusses ways for industrial development in Vietnam The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) in collaboration with the Jakarta-based Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) held a workshop on industrial development in Vietnam in Hanoi on December 28.

Business Industrial sector reports 9% growth in 2022 Vietnam's industrial sector grew by 9% in 2022, according to a report published on Monday by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Ministry of Finance to strengthen the capital market The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is coordinating with ministries and agencies to assess the market situation to consider and submit to the Government amendments and supplements of a number of articles of the decree on offering and trading private placement corporate bonds in the domestic and foreign markets.