A lane designed for vehicles using automated non-stop toll collection at Long Phuoc toll station along the HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay highway (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued an official dispatch asking for the speeding up of the implementation of automated non-stop toll collection on all build-operation-transfer (BOT) highways across the country with a deadline of end of the year.



The PM said the Ministry of Transport and other ministries and agencies have actively deployed automated toll collection and gained positive results. However, the process remained slow, failing to meet requirements.



In a move to soon apply automated non-stop toll collection nationwide and create favourable conditions for drivers as well as ensure transparency in toll collection, the PM asked the Ministry of Transport and People’s Committees of localities to promptly take measures to speed up automated toll collection following the National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution and the Prime Minister’s decision and directive on the issue.



All toll stations nationwide must apply automated non-stop toll collection before December 31, he said.



Toll collection of BOT projects failing to apply the automated non-stop toll collection as requested will be suspended.



The Ministry of Transport was tasked to increase inspection and supervision, ensuring smooth operation of automated non-stop toll collection systems. The ministry was responsible for supporting BOT investors and toll tax collectors in applying the model.



The Ministry of Transport should review and propose supplements and amendments to the Prime Minister’s decision dated 2017 on regulations implementing the automated model to ensure the regulations meet current context.



The PM asked the Ministry of Information and Communications to increase information dissemination to raise drivers’ awareness of the automated toll collection and related regulations.



The Ministry of Transport was required to review the application of the non-stop toll collection system and report results to the Prime Minister in January, 2020.



In order to pay a toll through the automated system, automobile owners will be granted an e-tag free of charge along with a toll payment account.



The cards are required to be placed on the front window of the automobile, and when the vehicle passes a toll collection lane, a Radio Frequency Identification system installed at the toll station will activate a camera to photograph the vehicle’s plate number while reading the e-tag.



The toll will be deducted from the driver’s account and a text message will be sent to the account holder’s mobile phone.



More than 700,000 vehicles were given e-tags as of June, according to the Ministry of Transport.-VNA