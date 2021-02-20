Society PM attends launch of tree-planting festival in central province Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 20 attended the launch of a tree-planting festival in the south-central province of Phu Yen, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, which is part of the activities to respond to a programme to plant 1 billion trees initiated by the Government leader.

Society Long An working hard to cope with saline intrusion The agricultural sector in the Mekong Delta province of Long An has been actively adopting a wide range of solutions to store water resources for production and daily life as part of efforts to prevent the effects of saltwater intrusion.

Society COVID-19 outbreak forces cancellation of Vietnam Poetry Day The Vietnam Writers’ Association has decided to cancel the annual Vietnam Poetry Day, slated for February 26, due to the complex developments of COVID-19.

Society Internet connection expected to return to normal on February 24 With repair work on some international undersea cables now underway, Vietnam’s internet connection with the world is expected to be fully restored on February 24.