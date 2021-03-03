Business Shrimp exports may exceed 4 billion USD this year Positive signs have been seen in shrimp exports since the beginning of this year and alongside a host of favourable conditions regarding market demand, the target of earning 4 billion USD from exports has been deemed “within reach”.

Business HCM City posts export growth of 25 percent in Jan-Feb Ho Chi Minh City earned more than 7.98 billion USD from exports in the first two months of 2021, up 25.1 percent year-on-year, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade has reported.

Business VinFast partners with Taiwanese firm in producing solid-state batteries Vietnamese automaker VinFast has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation with ProLogium Technology Co. from Taiwan (China) regarding solid-state battery production in Vietnam.