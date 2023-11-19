Politics Public Security Ministry delegation visits Cuba A delegation from the Ministry of Public Security led by Deputy Minister Major General Nguyen Van Long paid a working visit to Cuba from November 15-18.

Politics Vietnam, Denmark witness practical effective development: Ambassador Since Vietnam and Denmark established their diplomatic ties in 1971 and their comprehensive partnership in 2013, the two countries’ relations have been developing more and more practically and effectively, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi has affirmed.

Politics NA Vice Chairman meets Belgium's Walloon Parliament leader Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man had a working session with President of the Parliament of Walloon Region of Belgium André Frédéric in Namur city on November 17 (local time).

Politics Party leader’s book on great national solidarity launched A book on the promotion of the great national solidarity tradition written by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong made debut at a ceremony held in Hanoi on November 18.