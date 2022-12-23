At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked Samsung to consider Vietnam its important and global strategic base in terms of production, research and development.



He made the request when attending an inauguration ceremony for Samsung R&D Centre in Hanoi on December 23.



Built from March 2020 at a total cost of 200 million USD, the 16-storey facility sits on a site of over 11,603 sq.m, becoming the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia and one of the 18 Samsung R&D Centres across the world.



Samsung plans to research and develop smart phones, tablets, hardware and software at the facility, employing about 3,000 workers.



Up to now, half of Samsung's total global supply of mobile phones are being produced in Vietnam. The conglomerate is also developing and testing software of mobile devices and networks in the country.



In his speech, PM Chinh hailed Samsung as the biggest Korean investor and also the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam with a total registered capital of nearly 20 billion USD, contributing to Vietnam’s export turnover, job creation and revenues to the State budget.



The launch of the R&D Centre in Hanoi is evidence of Samsung’s orientations and commitments to long-term operations in the country, he said, adding that it is also a good start to deliver its close-ended production chain in electricity and electronics in Vietnam.



On the occasion, the PM asked centrally-run agencies and local authorities to offer all possible support to foreign investors, including Samsung, to do business in Vietnam effectively in the long term, in the spirit of harmonising interests and sharing risks.



He suggested Samsung step up specific cooperation activities in researching and linking with the network of Vietnamese experts and intellectuals at institutes, universities, technology enterprises and Vietnam National Innovation Centre, so as to push ahead technology projects that both meet Samsung's needs and create positive impacts on Vietnam.

PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader wished that the tech giant would quickly prepare necessary conditions for the early trial production of flip-chip ball grid array products, toward mass production at its factory in the northern province of Thai Nguyen from July 2023.



Vietnam will continue creating favourable conditions for Samsung to do business effectively and sustainably in the country, he stressed.



Earlier, during a reception in Hanoi for Samsung’s Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong who came to Vietnam for the inauguration of the R&D centre, PM Chinh thanked Samsung for contributing to social welfare and the fight against COVID-19 in Vietnam.



He suggested Samsung increase the local content of its products produced in Vietnam and reduce import. He also expressed hope that more Vietnamese could join Samsung’s leadership board in the country.



Lee, for his part, said Samsung will step up workforce training in Vietnam to help them meet global working requirements, as well as work closely with Vietnam to further enhance the local content in both hardware and software products and recruit more Vietnamese workers./.