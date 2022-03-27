PM asks youths to make Vietnam strong in start-up
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits "Student with start-up initiatives" contest (Photo: VNA)Vinh Phuc (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stressed the need to improve the start-up movement in both quantity and quality so as to soon make Vietnam become a strong country in this field.
This should be an important task of the whole political system, but not a single ministry, sector or locality, Chinh told the fourth National Start-up Festival for Students, which opened in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on March 26.
According to him, Vietnam ranked 44th out of 132 countries and economies in the Global Innovation Index 2021. The country kept its first position among the 34 lower-middle income economies in the index.
Currently, more than 1,000 organisations are capable of supporting start-ups, and 100 percent of training institutions have plans to support students in starting a business. The World Bank also assesses Vietnam as one of the few East Asian countries investing in innovation, with a higher number of patents and innovations than previously expected, he stated.
However, Vietnam is a country with a slower starting point in start-up, with the startup ecosystem still far from those of many countries in the world, and some shortcomings and obstacles in mechanisms and policies, noted Chinh.
The Government leader affirmed the interest and investment of the Party, State and he himself to the young generation and students, adding that the Government will create all conditions to have the most favourable innovative and start-up environment.
It is necessary to promote the start-up ecosystem of the educational sector, especially in universities and colleges, he emphasised, encouraging students to have new initiatives and new business models.
The PM also stressed the importance to bring education on start-up into schools, not only at undergraduate and postgraduate levels but all levels of education.
He requested the Ministry of Information and Communications coordinate with the Ministry of Education and Training to promote the programme on digital transformation in education, in association with start-up activities./