Politics Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19 The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998. The Vietnamese delegation, led by National Assembly Chairman Nong Duc Manh, attended the event.

Politics Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty A representative from the Vietnamese permanent mission to the United Nations (UN) has called for full respect to Iraq's political independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity; affirming that dialogue, national solidarity and concord are key factors to the country’s stability.

Politics Vietnam calls for comprehensive ban on nuclear testing Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has affirmed that a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing is an important step towards nuclear disarmament.

Politics Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.