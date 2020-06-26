PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Governments of ASEAN member countries will spare no efforts to help the business community surmount challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic to quickly recover and resume services and production, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 26.



The Vietnamese PM made the statement while joining a virtual dialogue between ASEAN leaders, partners and representatives of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) as part of the 36th ASEAN Summit.



The Governments always view businesses as a nucleus ofV development and prosperity, as well as a force to realise development goals and targets in the building of the ASEAN Community, he said.



Solutions to support businesses had been put forth during previous meetings of ASEAN leaders, such as removing and reducing tariffs and opening the market, among others.



PM Phuc thanked the ASEAN BAC for its recommendations to ASEAN leaders and agencies to take prompt actions.



At the 36th ASEAN Summit, the leaders assessed COVID-19 prevention and control efforts in the region and exchanged views on future steps in building the ASEAN Community and expanding external relations.



Underlining the necessity of the implementation of recovery plans to resume cooperation activities, ensuring that no one will be left behind, the PM Phuc affirmed that further endeavours of the Governments and people in the ASEAN Community, including businesses, are needed.

In that spirit, firms are asked to voice their ideas and suggestions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, in a bid to recover production towards a cohesive and strong ASEAN Community, he noted./.