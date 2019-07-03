PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents a first-class Independence Order to the Party Organisation, administration and people of Quang Ngai (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on July 2 in Quang Ngai to mark the 30th anniversary of the central province’s re-establishment.Addressing the event, PM Phuc lauded Quang Ngai for the socio-economic development, rising from a war-torn locality to a dynamically developing one, especially after the Dung Quat Economic Zone becomes operational.He said that Quang Ngai can become an industrial hub of the central region and the whole country, suggesting the province focus on developing support industry, high technology and human resources.Quang Ngai should prioritise the attraction of investment in major areas such as manufacturing-processing, tourism and agriculture for sustainable development, while speeding up the planned projects and mobilising community’s resources to boost rural development.After 30 years of re-formation, Quang Ngai has seen achievements in socio-economic development, with economic structure shifting towards a higher ratio of industry and service and lower contribution of agriculture.The province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2019 is estimated to reach nearly 55 trillion VND (2.36 billion USD), of which 29.33 trillion VND (1.26 billion USD) come from the industry-construction sector and 16.66 trillion VND (716.38 million USD) from services.Compared to the 1989’s figure, the GRDP in 2019 rose by 19.5 times, with average growth of 10.49 percent per year.This year, the locality’s budget collection is likely to hit 20 trillion VND (860 million USD), 1,227 times higher than that in 1989.Per capita income in 2018 was 2.8 million VND (120.4 USD) per month, much higher than 909,000 VND (39 USD) in 2010.On the occasion, PM Phuc presented a first-class Independence Order to the Party Organisation, administration and people of Quang Ngai.-VNA