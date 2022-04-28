PM attends 30th anniversary of Soc Trang re-establishment
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers speech at the 30th anniversary of re-establishment of Soc Trang province (Photo: VNA)Soc Trang (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the 30th anniversary of re-establishment of Soc Trang province on April 27 evening.
Speaking at the event, PM Chinh hailed the efforts made by the province and the achievements it has gained over the past three decades.
Its average GRDP growth rate reaches 10.18 percent a year. The economic structure is shifting towards the industrialisation and modernisation direction, with the economic scale in 2021 enjoying a 38-fold increase compared to that in 1992.
Last year, its commodities, mainly aquatic products, were exported to around 40 nations and territories, helping the locality pocket over 1.2 billion USD – a 51-fold rise against 1992.
The rate of poor and near-poor households plunged to 6.64 percent last year from 36.7 percent 30 years ago.
Defence has been maintained, while political security and social order and safety in the province in general and ethnic minority-inhabited areas in particular have remained stable for years.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh grants Ho Chi Minh Order to Soc Trang authorities and people (Photo: VNA)The Government leader asked the province to clearly define its own potential, outstanding opportunities and competitive advantages to achieve rapid and sustainable growth, and strive to make its average per capita income equal to the average rate of the Mekong Delta region by 2030.
Attention should be paid to improving the building the Party and the political system; preventing corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena; maintaining the effective implementation of the National Assembly and Government’s resolutions on COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic recovery and development.
Soc Trang needs to innovate its growth model, restructure its economy, develop the green economy and increase labour productivity, he stressed, asking the province to invest more in infrastructure, especially works to respond to climate change.
The Government leader also required the locality to strengthen management; use natural resources rationally, effectively and sustainably and protect the environment; actively carry out measures to deal with climate change, especially saline intrusion and sea level rise; develop human resources; and continue stepping up administrative reform, improving the investment environment and increasing its administrative reform index and competitiveness.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hands over Decision recognising Soc Trang city as a tier-2 urban area to the city' leading officials (Photo: VNA)On this occasion, the PM presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to Soc Trang’s authorities and people for their contributions to the Party and nation’s revolutionary cause, and handed over his Decision recognising Soc Trang city as a tier-2 urban area./.