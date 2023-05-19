Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second from the left) at the event (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 19 attended a ceremony to announce the first direct air route between Vietnam's capital city of Hanoi and Japan's Hiroshima prefecture.



As the eighth route connecting Vietnam and Japan operated by low-cost airline Vietjet, the Hanoi - Hiroshima route will start serving passengers from July 19 with two round-trip flights per week on Wednesdays and Sundays. Vietjet currently runs direct flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Niigata, Shizuoka and Fukushima. The budget carrier has increased the number of round-trip flights between the two countries to 58 per week.

Vietjet CEO Dinh Viet Phuong said that as a member of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) - the largest comprehensive economic organisation in Japan, the carrier is committed to continuing to expand its flight network to Japan, offering many opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation with many convenient flight options. This year, Vietjet plans to supply more than 1.5 million seats between the two countries, connecting Japan's tourism and economic centres with attractive destinations across Vietnam.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said that Vietjet's opening of the first direct route from Vietnam to Hiroshima opens up more opportunities for collaboration in investment, trade, tourism, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Japan in general and Hiroshima prefecture in particular. The event is of special importance as the two countries are organising many activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Governor of Hiroshima prefecture Masahiko Tanabe said with the new direct air route, the cooperation between Hiroshima and Vietnam is expected to further develop in many fields, including business, commerce and tourism./.