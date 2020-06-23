Politics PM receives outgoing WB Country Director Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded outgoing Country Director of the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam Ousmane Dione for his impressive contributions to the ties between the lender and the country, during a reception in Hanoi on June 22.

Politics Leaders congratulate new Burundian President, Lesotho PM Party General Secrectary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 22 sent a message of congratulations to Évariste Ndayishimiye on his election as President of Burundi.

Politics Vietnam, Iran bolster cooperation amid COVID-19 Vietnam is ready to share its experience and support Iran to the best of its ability in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi said on June 22.

Politics Central Public Security Party Committee urged to make thorough preparations for Party Congress Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 22 asked the Central Public Security Party Committee to make thorough preparations for its upcoming Party Congress.