Prime Minister attends 10th army emulation congress
The Central Military Commission held the 10th emulation congress of the entire army in Hanoi on June 23.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc greets officers of the Ministry of National Defence before attending the 10th army emulation congress on June 23 (Photo: VNA)
The congress saw the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Chairman of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council, and officials from different sectors, along with 300 exemplary collectives and individuals in the army’s emulation movement between 2015 and 2020.
In his opening remarks, General Ngo Xuan Lich, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence, said the foundation, development, fighting, and victories of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh have always been associated with the patriotic emulation movement.
The army’s emulation movement has been developing continually for more than 75 years, bringing into play the strength of the military to successfully perform tasks assigned by the Party, the State, and the people, and contributing to national development and defence, he noted.
The minister said this congress was an occasion to review the patriotic emulation movement in the army and to honour the achievements in the movement over the last five years. It would also specify orientations, targets, and measures to step up the army’s emulation movement for the next five years, he added.
The congress was also chosen as a model for others nationwide, Lich added, and it will help with the success of the upcoming 10th national patriotic emulation congress.
General Luong Cuong, member of the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board and Director of the VPA’s General Department of Politics, reported that emulation and rewards activities over the last five years have recorded important outcomes, greatly encouraging officers, soldiers, and employees to overcome the difficulties and fulfil their duties.
Addressing the congress, PM Phuc commended all military forces for their excellent accomplishments in the patriotic emulation movement, especially the 300 exemplary collectives and individuals in the 2015-2020 period.
In the time ahead, he noted, there will be major opportunities as well as numerous difficulties and challenges for national development and defence.
Given this, each cadre, officer, and soldier in the army needs to uphold patriotism and solidarity while exerting their utmost efforts to weather the difficulties and challenges, thus joining the entire Party and people to firmly safeguard national independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, along with the Party, the State, the people and the socialist regime.
Suggesting orientations for the army’s emulation movement, the PM expressed his belief that with high resolve and efforts by officers and soldiers, the army will continue to take the lead in the nationwide movement and be a source of encouragement for military officers and soldiers to unceasingly strive to obtain even greater achievements, thereby further contributing to national development and defence./.