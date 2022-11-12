Leaders of China, Japan and the RoK at the ASEAN+3 Simmit (Photo: VNA)

Leaders of ASEAN and India at the 19th ASEAN-India Summit (Photo: VNA)

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined leaders of other ASEAN countries and partners at the 25th ASEAN+3 (China, the Republic of Korea, Japan) Summit and other summits with India and Australia in Phnom Penh on November 12.At the ASEAN+3 Summit, PM Chinh underscored that in the current context, the ASEAN and the three partners should take the leading role and stay persistent to multilateralism, trade facilitation and the opening of doors for all chances.He lauded the cooperation of the ASEAN and partners in the pandemic fight over the past two years, especially the provision of vaccines and medical equipment by China, Japan and the RoK to ASEAN countries.Regarding future cooperation orientations, PM Chinh stressed the need to give top priority to safe trade resumption and the reopening of economies, and showed support to the establishment of an ASEAN+3 green growth cooperation mechanism.He pledged that Vietnam will do its best for peace, stability and prosperity of ASEAN+3 countries, and proposed the countries to continue to promote the spirit of straightforward dialogue, friendly neighbourliness, harmonised interest and shared risk, contributing to creating healthy, rules-based competition, minimising conflicts, and preventing conflicts.At the summit, participants underlined the need to continue to work closely together to effectively control the COVID-19. They agreed on the necessity to promote the opening of markets and the resumption of trade activities as well as trade facilitation.At the 19th ASEAN-India Summit, the leaders agreed to ensure the continuity of trade and investment flows, give priority to speeding up recovery, support each other to improve healthcare capacity, and promote sustainable maritime cooperation.In his remarks, PM Chinh underlined that the ASEAN always attaches great importance to promoting relations with India in all fields, suggesting that ASEAN and India coordinate and contribute more responsibly and effectively to peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region, ensuring regional law-based order, equal behaviors, mutual respect and cooperation for common development.The Vietnamese leader emphasised that the two sides should give high priority to sustainable maritime cooperation, and suggested that India continue to open its door wider for agricultural products of Vietnam and other ASEAN countries.At the second ASEAN-Australia Summit, the leaders of ASEAN and Australian PM Anthony Albanese highlighted the significance of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership that was set up in late 2021, and highly valued progress in the ties over the years.