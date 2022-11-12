At the ASEAN+3 Summit, PM Chinh underscored that in the current context, the ASEAN and the three partners should take the leading role and stay persistent to multilateralism, trade facilitation and the opening of doors for all chances.

Regarding future cooperation orientations, PM Chinh stressed the need to give top priority to safe trade resumption and the reopening of economies, and showed support to the establishment of an ASEAN+3 green growth cooperation mechanism.

At the 19th ASEAN-India Summit, the leaders agreed to ensure the continuity of trade and investment flows, give priority to speeding up recovery, support each other to improve healthcare capacity, and promote sustainable maritime cooperation.

In his remarks, PM Chinh suggested that ASEAN and India coordinate and contribute more responsibly and effectively to peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region.

At the second ASEAN-Australia Summit, the leaders of ASEAN and Australian PM Anthony Albanese highlighted the significance of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership. ASEAN countries highly appreciated Australia's active contributions and effective support to the ASEAN Community building process.

Addressing the event, PM Chinh thanked Australia for its effective cooperation and support for ASEAN in fighting COVID-19. The Vietnamese leader suggested that Australia provide technical support and open up its market for ASEAN's agricultural products.

Regarding regional and international issues of shared concern, at the summits, leaders of the ASEAN and partners stressed that all states should show the responsibility and share common interest in efforts to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region./.

