In his remarks, the PM stressed the significance of the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit, and stated that cooperation achievements have created a foundation and an impulse for the relationship.

He emphasised that global issues need global approaches, and reiterated Vietnam’s strong commitments to climate change, and green, sustainable development.

Affirming ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea issue, he urged the two sides to work together to build the sea into waters of peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development.

At the summit, the two sides agreed to deepen the strategic partnership, established in 2020.

The summit adopted a joint statement reviewing the achievements recorded over the past 45 years, and putting forth future orientations./.

VNA