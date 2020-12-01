Politics Leaders congratulate Romania on Great Union Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 1 sent a message of congratulations to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of Romania’s Great Union Day (December 1, 1918-2020).

Politics Vietnam treasures solidarity, friendship with Cuba: Deputy PM Vietnam and Cuba have enjoyed a special friendship, solidarity and mutual trust in the past six decades, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 1.

Politics Ceremony marks 100th birth anniversary of late President Le Duc Anh A ceremony to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of late President Le Duc Anh was held in Hue city, Thua Thien-Hue province on Dec. 1. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the event.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore bolster security cooperation Minister of Public Security General To Lam held phone talks with Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam on November 30.