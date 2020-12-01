PM attends ceremony in commemoration of President Le Duc Anh’s 100th birthday
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 1 to mark the centenary of late President, General Le Duc Anh.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers wreath to late President Le Duc Anh at the Culture House dedicated to the leader (Source: VNA)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 1 to mark the centenary of late President, General Le Duc Anh.
Also in attendance were former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of its Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong; and Politburo member and Defence Minister, Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich, among others.
Addressing the ceremony, PM Phuc emphasised that Anh was an unyielding communist fighter, a talented politician, and a prestigious leader of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people.
He made significant contributions to the struggle for national liberation, the cause of nation building and safeguarding, and international missions, in particular the victory of the August Revolution in 1945, the General Offensive and Uprising in the spring of 1968, and the 1975 Spring General Offensive, Phuc stated.
He offered incense to the late President at the Culture House dedicated to Anh in Loc An commune, Phu Loc district, and visited an exhibition on his life and career at the province’s Culture-Cinematography Centre.
The same day, a HCM City delegation led by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen paid tribute to Anh at the city’s martyrs’ cemetery.
General Le Duc Anh, who served as President of Vietnam from September 1992 to December 1997, was born on December 1, 1920 in Loc An commune, Phu Loc district, Thua Thien-Hue province. He passed away on April 22, 2019, at the age of 99./.