PM attends ceremony marking 75 years of first general elections
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on January 3 in the central province of Quang Nam province to mark the 75th anniversary of the first election of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the ceremony (Source: VNA)
Quang Nam (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on January 3 in the central province of Quang Nam province to mark the 75th anniversary of the first election of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6).
Speaking at the event, the leader affirmed the significance of the 1946 general elections, as its success left a valuable lesson which can be used to complete election regulations.
The first NA election also ensured the right to vote with flexible and innovative regulations, he stated.
He took the occasion to ask Quang Nam province to make more efforts to overcome consequences of recent floods and natural disasters.
During the 2016-2020 tenure, National Assembly deputies of Quang Nam province actively contributed ideas to 76 draft laws, and participated in supreme supervisions as well as question-and-answer (Q&A) sessions during NA sittings./.