Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) at the event (Photo: VNA)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in the central province of Binh Dinh on August 20 to recognise An Nhon township and Hoai Nhon district as meeting new rural development criteria.



Since the launch of the new rural development programme a decade ago, Binh Dinh has become home to 77 out of the 121 communes that are new-style rural areas, accounting for 64.9 percent, and two out of the 11 districts receiving the status.



The rate of poor households was reduced from 16.31 percent in 2010 to 7.05 percent last year, according to a report by the provincial People’s Committee.



The PM said the ultimate goal of the new rural development campaign is to improve locals’ life, and that is why the use of modern technology in lives and production is significant.



He asked the province to conduct more effective rural activities and pay more attention to remote and mountainous localities.



On the occasion, the PM and the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) presented 100 gifts worth 3.2 million VND (139 USD) to families of Agent Orange victims in Binh Dinh, a joint effort between the Vietnam Post Corporation, the Military Bank and the VRCS in the locality.-VNA