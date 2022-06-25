Da Nang (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 25 attended the Da Nang 2022 Investment Forum held in both online and in-person formats in the central city of the same name with the participation of a total of 900 delegates.

The forum was held to popularise the potential, advantages and chances of investment of the city; and to attract both domestic and foreign investment.

Participants spoke highly of the city’s business and investment environment and expressed their hope that Da Nang will pay attention to the strategic infrastructure and concertedly implement the laws related to investment so as to create favourable conditions for firms in their investment, business and production.

The PM thanked the international community for its support to and positive assessments of Vietnam in the pandemic fight, and stressed his government is committed to continuing the building of an investment environment which is fair, open, and transparent in the win-win spirit.

Vietnam will continue its consistent implementation of the foreign policy of independence, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of foreign relations, he reaffirmed and stressed that Vietnam is a trustable partner, friend and an active and responsible member of the international community.

The leader proposed a number of tasks and solutions for Da Nang to absorb the investment waves, and ordered relevant ministries, sectors and localities to coordinate in a more effective way so as to create a favourable investment and business environment. They must also consider suitable policies and mechanisms to create a premise for Da Nang to accelerate its development.

As for investors and entrepreneurs, PM Chinh asked them to build long-term and sustainable business strategies and to seriously abide by their investment commitments and cooperation agreements.

The Vietnamese Government encourages and facilitates every organisation, individual, firm, and investor to conduct legal and legitimate investment and business activities in Vietnam, the leader reiterated.

Also at the forum, the PM witnessed the handover of investment certificates and cooperation agreements to 27 projects, both domestic and foreign, with a combined capital of 5.6 billion USD./.