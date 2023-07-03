Politics Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with ESCAP: FM Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed on July 3 that Vietnam attaches great importance to cooperation with the United Nations (UN) in general and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in particular.

Videos Party chief chairs Central Military Commission’s session Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended a meeting of the Central Military Commission in Hanoi on July 3.

Politics Vice President hails RoK association for contributions to bilateral ties Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attributed outcomes of cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to significant contributions by individuals, organisations and associations, including the Association of Korean People Loving Vietnam (VESAMO), during her reception for a visiting VESAMO delegation in Hanoi on July 3.

Politics Bamboo diplomacy guarantees growing role for Vietnam in int’l arena: Cuban expert The highly special and unique diplomatic style deeply imbued with the “Vietnamese bamboo” identity, which inherits the legacy of President Ho Chi Minh, has secured a growing role for Vietnam in the international arena, said Dr Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez, Vice President of the Cuba - Vietnam Friendship Association and Director of the International Relations Programme of Cuba.