Politics PM attends Mekong-RoK Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 27 attended the first Mekong-RoK Summit in Busan, the Republic of Korea.

Politics Ministry bids farewell to peacekeepers to join UN mission The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 26 to bid farewell to 30 officers and staff of the second level-2 field hospital to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Politics Hanoi promotes cooperation with French localities, agencies The relationship between localities and agencies of France and Hanoi is a model for bilateral relations between the two countries, said French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery.