Videos New model promoting green tourism in Hoi An ancient town “Green house” models have been installed in 54 villages and wards in Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam province, to raise public awareness about environmental protection, reduce ocean waste, and build green tourism.

Society Vietnam-Laos cooperation in education a symbol of special relations Cooperation in education is one of the symbols of the special relations between Vietnam and Laos, said Lao Minister of Education and Sports Phout Simmalavong.

Society World No Tobacco Day observed in Hanoi The Ministry of Health and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee held a ceremony in Hanoi on May 28 to mark World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and a national no tobacco week.

Society Ca Mau equips all offshore fishing boats with monitoring device The southernmost province of Ca Mau has completed the installation of black boxes to monitor fishing activities of all 1,529 off-shore fishing boats.