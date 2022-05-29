PM attends Fruit and OCOP Product Festival in Son La
Visitors to 2022 Fruit and OCOP Product Festival (Photo: VNA)Son La (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 Fruit and OCOP (One Commune One Product) Product Festival in the northern mountainous province of Son La on May 28 evening.
The festival, jointly held by the province and the Vietnam Farmers’ Association Central Committee, aims to honour fruit growers and promote Vietnam’s OCOP brand. It is one of events of the Prime Minister's 2022 Dialogue with Vietnamese farmers held in Son La.
Organisations, businesses and cooperatives from provinces and cities nationwide are showcasing their fruits and products at more than 320 stalls from May 28-31. Several seminars, exhibitions and contests are expected to take place within the framework of the festival.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, PM Chinh asked the agricultural sector in general and Son La in particular to focus on developing the agricultural ecosystem and the fruit industry ecosystem, building green economy and circular economy in agriculture, thus contributing to environmental protection and greenhouse gas emission reduction, encourage start-ups, innovation and digital transformation in this sector, and diversify export markets.
To sustainably develop agricultural products, fruits and OCOP products, it is important to pay attention to building brands; planning and developing raw material resources; developing organic agriculture, and applying high technology, and processing and post-harvest preservation technologes; mobilising capital support and diversifying investment resources; and developing and expanding markets, said Chinh.
He also stressed the need to develop transport, agricultural, health, educational and cultural infrastructure for rural areas.
Vietnam has become one of the world’s leading exporters of agro-forestry-fishery products with a value of more than 48 billion USD in 2021, including nearly 3.6 billion USD from vegetables and fruits.
The OCOP Programme was officially carried out nationwide in 2018. To date, the country has had nearly 7,500 OCOP products.
Earlier on the same day, the Government leader visited an agricultural production area in Hat Lot commune, Mai Son district, and inspected the construction process of Doveco Son La Fruit and Vegetable Processing Centre, in the district./.