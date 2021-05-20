PM attends Future of Asia international conference
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is set to deliver a speech at the 26th International Conference on The Future of Asia, which opened in Tokyo on May 20.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)
This year’s event, held in the form of video conference, saw the attendance of other Southeast Asian leaders such as Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, and Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.
During the two-day conference, the political and economic leaders and scholars discuss how Asia can enter a new era during a time of uncertainty. Besides, panel discussions feature topics on Asia and the new administration in the US, sustainable growth and transformation in Asia, and new frontiers for innovation in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Future of Asia is an international gathering where political, economic and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region offer their opinions frankly and freely on regional issues and the role of Asia in the world.
The event, held yearly since 1995 by Nikkei Inc, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is considered one of the most important global conferences in Asia.
The 25th conference opened in Tokyo on May 30, 2019 with the theme of “Seeking a new global order - Overcoming the chaos.”/.