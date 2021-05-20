Politics Nhan Dan Newspaper has new Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), has been appointed as Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper.

Politics HCM City, Saint Petersburg strengthen bilateral relations Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Russia’s Saint Petersburg city held a teleconference on May 19 to discuss cooperation orientations, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Vietnam - Russia strategic partnership.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador presents credentials to Surinamese FM Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Guyana and Suriname Pham Thi Kim Hoa has presented a copy of her credentials to Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Albert R. Ramdin during a recent virtual ceremony.

Politics President Ho Chi Minh’s birth anniversary celebrated in France The Vietnamese Embassy in France and Montreuil’s administration and people paid floral tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in Montreau Park on May 19 (local time) to mark his 131st birth anniversary (May 19, 1890).