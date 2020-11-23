PM attends G20 Summit’s sessions
-
G20 summit is hosted by Saudi Arabia, which opened on November 21 (Vietnamese time), with COVID-19 response, trade cooperation, sustainable development, and climate change high on the agenda. (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a G20 Summit’s discussion session (Photo: VNA)
-
The summit is held virtually (Photo: VNA)
-
This is the first time an Arabian nation has hosted the summit (Photo: VNA)
-
G20 leaders meet online to promote international efforts for a large-scale roll out of COVID-19 vaccine, and address the need to plug a 4.5 billion USD funding gap in the ACT-Accelerator, a programme to enhance all countries’ access to COVID-19 response tool (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a G20 Summit’s discussion session (Photo: VNA)